Royal Highland Show organisers set up new fundraising drive

The organisers of the Royal Highland Show have launched a new eight-week campaign to help generate funds to further its charitable activities.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland's (RHASS) campaign will run across social media and digital channels, with a focus on a number of its charitable aims.

These include helping future farmers, the issue of mental wellbeing in the countryside, industry innovation, and diversity and inclusion within agriculture.

Running for eight weeks, it is hoped the initiative will also raise awareness of the organisation overall, which works to promote and protect the interests of rural Scotland.

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray said: “For many, lockdown has heightened their connection with the countryside and with the farmers who worked tirelessly to feed the nation during the pandemic.

"RHASS directors feel now is a good time to reach out to those who do not work in our sector, but value our way of life, and ask for support so we can continue our charitable work.

“As a charity, we have a duty to maximise the impact of our activities in rural Scotland and we will continue to look at innovative ways to help us achieve this.

"This is the first time we have reached out to a non-agricultural audience and we will be interested to see the outcome,” he said.

The new initiative is the second fundraising campaign the RHASS has initiated in recent times, the first being last year's 'Save Your Show' campaign.

This targeted the farming industry and successfully raised over £500,000 to enable the Royal Highland Show to go ahead as planned in 2022.