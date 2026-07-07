Royal Highland Show raises £290k for Scottish rural causes

Young farmers, farming families and showground facilities are set to benefit after Royal Highland Show visitors helped raise £290,000 for Scottish rural causes.

The money was raised through the annual Presidential Initiative, run by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland, and will be shared between three beneficiaries.

The largest share, £123,000, will support the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ Big Build campaign, which aims to create a new national centre at Ingliston for Scotland’s young farmers.

A further £81,000 was raised for the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution, which provides emotional, practical and financial support to Scotland’s farming community.

RHASS also received £86,000 to support the development of a new cattle washing facility.

The fundraising effort was led by RHASS president Pat Machray, with support from vice-presidents Robert Lovie, Dave Green, Robert Maitland, Anna Mitchell and chaplain Ken MacKenzie.

This year’s campaign focused on Aberdeenshire, celebrating the north-east’s role in farming, food and drink, tourism and rural heritage.

RHASS said the money would help strengthen support for young farmers, farming families and agricultural facilities at the showground.