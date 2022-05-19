Royal Highland Show reveals livestock and equestrian entry numbers

The Royal Highland Show has released livestock and equestrian class entry numbers for the 2022 show, the first event to go ahead in full since 2019.

Organisers RHASS have confirmed 4,866 entries across all sections, including Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Heavy Horse, Light Horse, Private Driving, Harness Grooming & Decoration & Heavy Horse Turnouts.

The Highland Hall will house just under 1,000 beef and dairy cattle. The beef cattle class has a strong showing from native breeds, including the largest class Beef Shorthorns with 101 entries, Highlands with 80 and Aberdeen Angus with 77.

Meanwhile the British Limousin class sees an increase with 92 entries, up from 85 in 2019.

In the dairy section, the number of entries has increased to 121 - up from 114 in 2019. The Holstein class has shown a remarkable increase to become this year’s largest dairy class, with 50 entries, up from 27 in 2019.

Sheep entries sit at just under 2000 this year. Leading the way is the Texel section with 166 entries, with the Beltex at 153 a close second. New classes for this year show strong entry numbers – with Dutch Spotted 102 and Valais Blacknose 55.

Several classes are up on 2019 figures – the largest of these is Blue Texel with a jump from 78 in 2019 to 124 this year. Among those other classes seeing increases include Charollais with 69 (2019: 53) and Border Leicester with 56 (2019: 48).

The heavy horse section sees 364 entries this year. Most notably, Shetland classes have seen an increase this year – Standard Shetlands have 90 entries, up from 74 in 2019, while Miniature Shetlands have 59 entries, up from 43 in 2019.

There are 1,406 entries across Light Horse classes. M&M Under Saddle remains the most popular class with 168 entries, closely followed by M&M Workers with 135.

Classes with an increase in entries for 2022 include Sport Horse with 50 (2019: 39) and Welsh A with 67 (2019: 60).

Entries for the goat classes remain strong this year at 123 overall. Dairy Adults is the largest section at 47 entries, an increase of one on 2019.

The Royal Highland Show, which takes place 23-26 June, will mark the first time the event has gone ahead in full since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

RHASS competitions manager, David Tennant said: “This is the first time in three years competitors have attended a full show, so we are delighted that so many have returned to compete in our bicentenary year.

“RHASS directors and staff are very much looking forward to welcoming members and exhibitors and seeing the show rings bustling with a full attendance of visitors to witness all of the action.”