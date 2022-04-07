Royal Highland Show's storytelling installations attract thousands

The Royal Highland Show's immersive storytelling installations which aimed to showcase the event's value and importance to rural communities attracted almost 2,000 visitors.

The installations, which saw the Royal Highland Show’s history projected onto buildings and historical landmarks, attracted visitors across eight dates last month.

The events, which were produced in association with Turcan Connell, projected expressive imagery and untold stories from the show archives.

Overall, there were 170 pieces of archive footage and images, put together by Edinburgh-based digital artists Bright Side Studios, that formed the 5-minute-long visual history of the Royal Highland Show.

Organisers the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) created the event to raise awareness and highlight its impact on Scotland throughout the years.

(Photo: Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland)

They took place in eight locations around Scotland, referencing how the Show would tour each of the RHASS regions annually before it settled permanently at Ingliston in 1960.

These were Edinburgh City Chambers, Jedburgh Town Hall, Drumlanrig Castle, Dumfries House, Alloa Tower, Glamis Castle, Haddo House and Eastgate Shopping Centre.

RHASS Chairman Bill Gray said: “The Royal Highland Show is a key moment in both Scotland's events and agricultural calendar - these installations were the perfect showcase of its wide-ranging impact and influence over the last two centuries.

“However, the Royal Highland Show Illuminated also looked to the exciting future of both the Show and the Society.

(Photo: Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland)

"We hope that you’ll join us this June as we mark 200 years since that very first Show and celebrate the full return of Scotland’s biggest outdoor event.”

This year's Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, between 23-26 June.