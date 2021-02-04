Royal Highland Show site turned into mass vaccination centre

The Royal Highland Show's ground will be used as a mass vaccination centre with the capacity to vaccinate more than 1,000 people every day.

The site, which usually hosts over 220 events attracting over 1 million visitors a year, has been largely dormant due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Members’ Pavilion, a £5m venue completed days before lockdown in March 2020, will now become a vaccination centre.

According to the society, the Edinburgh-based site will have the capacity to 'vaccinate more than 1,000 people every day, seven days a week'.

RHASS Chairman, Bill Gray said: “While this was not what we envisaged the first event at our new Members Pavilion to look like, we are delighted that we were able to offer it to aid in the battle against Covid-19.

“We can think of no greater use for this building than to support the national vaccine programme," he added.

"We are hopeful that our efforts will contribute to the return of events in 2021, and indeed our own flagship event the Royal Highland Show."

Mr Gray said the society was working to ensure the show can proceed this year 'without impact': the event's dates - 17 to 20 June 2021 - remain intact so far.

The site joins other locations across Edinburgh, including the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) and Queen Margaret University, that have been repurposed as vaccination centres.