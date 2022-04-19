Royal Highland Show to livestream across the globe

The Royal Highland Show will take to the small screen to livestream this year’s 200th anniversary event across the globe after receiving £200,000 of funding from the government.

In what has been described as a ‘game changer’ for the show, organisers have successfully secured funding from the Scottish Government to drive this initiative.

The free-to-view RHS TV will see a mix of live and pre-recorded content broadcast throughout the show's four days.

This will feature the balance of livestock judging, equestrian classes, culture, interviews, food and drink and the grand parade.

Presenting RHS TV in the mornings will be Dougie Vipond, with Sarah Mack taking the reins in the afternoons.

RHS TV will also be transmitted across the showground on giant screens throughout the four days.

The content captured will be available to watch back on the Royal Highland Show YouTube channel.

The announcement follows on from the success of the Royal Highland Showcase in 2021, which saw an audience of over 345,000 viewers who watched online from across 97 countries.

Bill Gray, chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said: “This is a hugely exciting announcement which will allow us to bring the best of food, farming, and rural Scotland to audiences across the globe.

"The value the show brings to the economy and also to Scotland the brand is reflected in the level of support we have received from the Scottish government, for which we are very grateful.”

The announcement is just one of many new initiatives planned to make the 2022 show, which marks 200 years since the first event took place.

Mr Gray added: “RHS TV also presents great opportunities for sponsors and exhibitors to extend their reach beyond the 200,000 people expected to attend the event.

"This is yet another way in which we can add value and also generate revenue which allows RHASS to fulfil its charitable activities.”

The Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, on 23-26 June 2022.