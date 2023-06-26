Royal Highland Show: World sheep shearing champions crowned

Shearing teams from the UK and South Africa have been crowned at the 2023 Golden Shears competition, the premier sheep shearing and wool handling event.

Taking the top individual titles are Gwion Lloyd Evans from Wales for Machine, Bonile Rabela from South Africa for Blade, and Rosie Keenan from Scotland for Wool Handling.

In the team's section, which took part at the Royal Highland Show, South Africa triumphed in Blade, Wales took the title for Machine, and Wales for Wool Handling.

The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers, with 30 countries competing for the top prizes this year, from as far afield as Chile, South Africa and New Zealand to compete.

This is only the second time Golden Shears has been held in Scotland, the last time being 2003.

New Zealand will host the 20th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Masterton on March 4-7, in 2026.

The Golden Shears was first held in 1977 and takes place every few years in different locations around the world, including South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Norway and France.

(Photo: Wool Handling winner, Rosie Keenan)

Organised by Golden Shears World Council, the aim of the championships is to promote and encourage interest in wool and the art and skill of sheep shearing and wool handling

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) chairman, Jim Warnock said: “The society was delighted to finally welcome the Golden Shears this year, having won a competitive tender to host the event back in 2019.

"It was a brilliant competition which brought the eyes of the world to Scotland to watch the very best in shearing and wool handling talent.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth’s (RASC) conference at the 2024 Royal Highland Show.”