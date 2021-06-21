Royal Highland Showcase records 270,000 viewers

This year's behind-closed-doors Royal Highland Showcase attracted an audience of 270,000 people from across 87 countries, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which took place last week over the course of seven days, went ahead without a live audience due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite the circumstances, organisers have declared it a worldwide success as it was watched in countries such as Norway, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Argentina and the Philippines.

The showcase consisted of livestreamed livestock judging, forestry, equestrian, sheep shearing, industry talks and Scottish produce championships.

Judging of over 3,000 cattle, goats, sheep and horses took place at the Royal Highland Centre.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland's (RHASS) event was designed to bridge the gap between a no-Royal Highland show year in 2020 and the 180th show taking place in June 2022.

It went ahead from 14 June to 20 June in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, with funding of up to £750,00 from Scottish government.

The showcase was livestreamed with 252 of hours of content and a further 30 hours of on-demand programming produced.

With over two million engagements on social media, the RHASS are now celebrating the outcome of a 'monumental effort'.

Chairman Bill Gray said: “When we reimagined a hybrid Royal Highland Show we couldn’t have believed it would have had such a monumental impact on so many people from right across the globe.

"Our aim was to connect and entertain our communities and, in the process, shine a light on our food producers, farmers and our way of life.

"We have achieved this with people from almost 90 countries across the globe tuning in, and with the content online for a further three months, there is even more of an opportunity to reach a wider audience.”

Speaking about the show's future, he added that there was 'no doubt' that the society would take the hybrid concept forward.

"In doing so we will achieve greater exposure for our sector, our sponsors and our members," Mr Gray said.