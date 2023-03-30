Royal Highland to 'remain showcase for all of farming' after vegan demand

Organisers of the Royal Highland Show say they are 'determined' the event will remain 'a showcase for the whole of agriculture' after activists called for the event to become exclusively vegan.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland said it 'disagreed' with PETA's 'misinterpretation' of the annual event.

PETA demanded that the prestigious show, one of Europe’s largest celebrations of agriculture held outside Edinburgh, only promotes plant-based produce.

More than 4,500 animal are exhibited at the event every year, but the group condemned the “outdated parades, cruel sheep shearing, and food cut or expelled from an animal’s body”.

Commenting on PETA's demands, RHASS chief executive officer, Alan Laidlaw, said that the activists had 'a lack of understanding' of Scottish agriculture.

Mr Laidlow added: “We disagree with PETA’s misrepresentation of the Royal Highland Show including labelling sheep shearing as 'cruel'.

"This reflects a lack of understanding of what is required for good animal health, wellbeing and the importance of Scottish agriculture.

“I can only assume that this is to grab media attention, however while most will see through this for what it is, it has the potential to further undermine our proud agricultural sector.

The show, which attracts up to 200,000 visitors each year contributing £39.5m to the Scottish economy, is seen as key in connecting producers and consumers of Scottish agriculture.

This year, the Royal Highland Show takes place at Ingliston in Edinburgh, starting from 22 to 25 June 2023.

Mr Laidlow said that Scottish farmers deserved more recognition: "Our farmers work 24/7 to feed our nation with a wide choice of fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat for the many millions who choose to make that part of their diet.”