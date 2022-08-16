Royal Mail strikes could affect salmonella samples, NFU says

The NFU has urged poultry producers to make sure salmonella samples arrive on time as Royal Mail strikes are set to commence later this month.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and mail to take strike action on 26 and 31 August and the 8 and 9 September 2022.

The Royal Mail has contingency plans in place but is warning of potential disruption to delivery services.

Additionally, some Post Office workers will be taking strike action on 26, 27 and 30 August which will mean some branches are likely to be closed on those dates.

The Post Office is advising people to check their local branch is open before visiting during industrial action.

The NFU said poultry producers must take appropriate contingency measures to ensure that time sensitive items such as salmonella samples reach their destination on time.

For egg producers, the National Control Plan for salmonella includes a legal requirement that samples must reach the laboratory within four days of the sample being taken.

"It is the poultry producer’s responsibility to ensure that the samples arrive within that timeframe," the NFU said.

"Poultry producers should consider using alternative delivery methods or courier services to guarantee their salmonella samples arrive at the laboratory in time."