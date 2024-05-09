Royal Marines visit Angus farm as part of mental health training

A Scottish farming family has put three former Royal Marines through their paces as part of a mental health first aid training initiative.

The former Marines, with 86 years of service between them, faced the lambing shed on the Jackson family farm at Southtown of Melgund near Brechin, Angus.

During their visit to the farm they fed sheep and lambs, shifted straw bales and heard all about the farm business from three generations of Jacksons – Johnny, Billy and Glenn.

Farming charity RSABI has been working with former Royal Marine Ian Clar and Major Hugh Jones for the past two years as part of its mental health first aid initiative.

The certified training is aimed at encouraging people to talk more freely about mental health, reducing stigma and improving understanding about what to look out for and how to respond when someone may be struggling.

Over the past two years more than 600 people working in the frontline with farmers have been trained through the initiative around the country.

Those trained have ranged from vets, Scottish SPCA inspectors and quality assurance assessors to agronomists, consultants and bankers.

In response to demand for the training, two additional retired Royal Marines, Major Neil Foreman and Ross Wilson, will help deliver the training in the year ahead.

The aim of it is to provide individuals with the knowledge to identify the early signs and symptoms of mental ill health.

The training also provides advice on how to facilitate a supportive conversation with people who may be experiencing a mental health problem.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said the initiative was already making an encouraging difference in the Scottish agricultural community.

She said: "We are looking forward to continuing to deliver a very strong training programme in the coming year, involving two more former marines.

“Working with the excellent team of former Royal Marines is resonating really well with those taking part in the training and our thanks go to everyone for the outstanding feedback we have received.”

Organisations or individuals working with farmers or crofters on a daily basis can request the training by emailing mentalhealthtraining@rsabi.org.uk