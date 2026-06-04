Royal Three Counties Show set for bumper return

More than 8,000 livestock and horses will take centre stage at this year’s Royal Three Counties Show as the event returns to Malvern from 12-14 June.

Organisers expect more than 90,000 visitors to attend the 90-acre Three Counties Showground across the three-day event, which will feature livestock competitions, equine classes, machinery demonstrations, food and drink, family activities and live entertainment.

The show has attracted a record number of livestock entries for 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the UK’s largest agricultural and equine events.

A major highlight will be the daily Grand Parade of Livestock, where hundreds of prize-winning animals will be shown in the main arena.

Commentators, including BBC Countryfile presenter and Cotswold Farm Park co-owner Adam Henson, will provide information about the breeds on display.

New behind-the-scenes livestock tours will also give visitors aged eight and over the chance to access areas not normally open to the public during judging and learn more about the work involved in preparing animals for show.

Attwell Farm Park will return with animal encounters and hands-on learning for visitors of all ages.

The Royal Three Counties Show will also host more than 300 equine showing and showjumping classes across six dedicated rings and the main arena.

This year’s show will include 62 Horse of the Year Show qualifiers, the highest number to date, including new veteran ridden and Shire horse in-hand categories.

Special guests will include Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper, who will appear on Sunday 14 June to discuss his farming career and sign copies of his books.

Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Fletcher will appear on Saturday 13 June to share their farming journey and take part in commentary for the machinery demonstration.

Adam Henson will appear on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 June for talks, panel discussions, machinery commentary and livestock activities.

Former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters will speak on the Future of Farming stage on Friday 12 June, while farmer and social media personality Will Young, known as Farmer Will, will also join the line-up with Jessie Wynter.

The show will also feature GRASSMEN on Machinery Mile, giving visitors the chance to meet the team, view kit and browse merchandise.

Food and drink will form a major part of the event, with the Food & Drink Theatre hosted by Anthony “Murf” Murphy, co-founder of The Beefy Boys.

Guests including Kaleb Cooper, Adam Henson, Ally Hunter Blair, Kelvin and Liz Fletcher, and chef Marcus Bean are expected to appear across the weekend.

Live fire cooking demonstrations, pizza-making workshops, a BBQ competition and an English Wine Show will also feature.

Entertainment will include displays from Atkinson Action Horses, parachute displays from The Red Devils, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS competitions, Pony Club Mounted Games, vintage tractor parades, sheepdog demonstrations, falconry displays, heavy horse competitions and hot air balloon launches.

Visitors will also be able to try a range of activities, including hobby horse competitions, coarse fishing, cricket, lacrosse, archery and interactive family sessions.

Organisers said more than 101 free activities will be available for families, with children under 16 admitted free.

Tickets for the Royal Three Counties Show 2026 start from £25.