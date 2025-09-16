Royal Welsh Agricultural Society confirms end of Spring Festival

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has confirmed that its Spring Festival will no longer take place, following a strategic review of its activities.

The decision, made by the society’s board of directors, is intended to allow greater focus on its two flagship events – the Royal Welsh Show and the Winter Fair – while supporting the delivery of longer-term projects.

Among the priorities outlined are redevelopment work at the Llanelwedd showground and the wider roll-out of digital ticketing and entry systems.

It also includes increased support for feature counties, and the exploration of new initiatives designed to advance the society’s charitable objectives.

While the Spring Festival will not continue in its existing form, the society has said it is open to aspects of the event being delivered independently.

This could include elements such as the equine and dog shows, ensuring that popular features have the opportunity to continue in new formats.

RWAS chief executive Aled Rhys Jones paid tribute to those who have supported the festival since it was first taken on by the society in 2001.

“We are incredibly proud of the good work that has been done in staging the Spring Festival over the years,” he said.

“This is thanks to the dedication and passion of the committee, led by the Honorary Festival Director, Mr Geraint James, as well as the past Honorary Directors, Chairs, and the many staff, volunteers, exhibitors, traders, and sponsors who have played such a vital role.

While we understand this news may be disappointing for many, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the Spring Festival.”

The RWAS said the decision marks the start of a new chapter, enabling the organisation to focus its efforts on ensuring that its flagship events remain at the forefront of agricultural shows, while also pursuing modernisation and strategic development for the future.