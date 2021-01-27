Royal Welsh Show called off for second year running

Organisers of the Royal Welsh Show have confirmed that this year's event will be cancelled and postponed until 2022.

The Welsh government had provided £200,000 funding for Wales' flagship and largest agricultural event after the 2020 show was call off due to the pandemic.

Now the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has again announced that the popular show will not be taking place for a second year running.

The society has also cancelled May’s Smallholding and Countryside Festival and postponed Clwyd’s Feature County Year to 2022.

It said the 'various alert levels' and 'current restrictions' meant that it was 'impossible' to hold large events this summer.

Any restrictions on numbers and the associated two-metre social distancing rules were 'major barriers to the viability of events'.

RWAS chief executive, Steve Hughson said: "Our events are central to the rural economy and way of life and mean so much to members, exhibitors, traders and visitors.

"We fully understand the responsibility on all of us to ensure we deliver our events as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Despite these challenges the society has stepped forward to support our local community by providing free facilities for a COVID Testing Centre and a mass vaccination centre.”

Despite the postponement of the Royal Welsh Show, the society said it would explore opportunities to host smaller Covid compliant events during the summer.

Further announcements will be made later in the spring when a better understanding of the pandemic and restrictions is available, it added.

Other major 2021 agricultural shows cancelled or postponed include Fife Show, Suffolk Show, Ayr Show, Royal Norfolk Show, Royal County of Berkshire Show and NSA Scotsheep.