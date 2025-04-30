RSABI appoints first suicide prevention lead to support farmers

Farming charity RSABI has announced the appointment of its first-ever Suicide Prevention Lead, a new role designed to strengthen its mental health work across the industry.

Josie Barclay, who hails from a farming family in Moray, has been appointed the new role, bringing extensive experience in mental health to the post.

The position is being funded by the Alistair and Margaret Miller Charitable Trust, enabling RSABI to dedicate a full-time member of staff to suicide prevention for the first time.

The role comes at a critical time, as farmers continue to face mounting mental health pressures driven by long working hours, increasing financial and policy uncertainty, and social isolation.

Ms Barclay previously worked for two years as a senior mental health practitioner and holds a Social Work degree and a Postgraduate Certificate in Mental Health from Robert Gordon University.

Her remit includes strengthening collaboration with suicide prevention organisations in line with the Scottish government’s national strategy, Creating Hope Together.

She will also oversee a major new research project on mental health in the agricultural sector in the coming years.

Josie Barclay, who hails from a farming family in Moray, has been appointed the new role

The appointment coincides with the launch of Scotland’s new National Suicide Prevention Campaign, which encourages people to ask: “What if a conversation about suicide could save a life?”

The campaign aims to normalise discussions around suicide and empower individuals to intervene. A new support website, suicideprevention.scot, has also launched, offering resources and a directory of local services.

RSABI has welcomed the national campaign and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting suicide prevention work.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of the charity said: “There is so much potential to continue to reduce stigma about mental health.

"Josie’s appointment, along with a major piece of research we will be starting shortly, will allow us to raise more awareness of suicide prevention in the farming community.

“Coupled with mental health and suicide prevention training, the aim is to empower people to know that everyone in Scotland’s farming community can play a part in keeping people safe and helping to prevent suicide.”