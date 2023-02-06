RSABI doubles heating grants for farmers and crofters

Scottish charity RSABI has doubled its Help for Heating grants compared to last year as many people in the farming industry continue to see rising energy costs.

The organisation, which supports people in Scottish agriculture, is urging those involved in farming and crofting to make the most of the grants.

Its Help for Heating financial support scheme is available for farmers, crofters and others working in, or retired from, agriculture who are struggling to absorb the rising costs of heating.

Grant payments starting at £300 are available to farmers and crofters to claim through the initiative, designed to help those who require support to heat their homes.

Applicants are eligible to receive the funding if they are associated with agriculture, spending more than 10% of their household income on heating costs and finding it difficult to afford essentials like food and clothing.

RSABI’s welfare manager, Chris McVey said the charity had already seen demand for Help for Heating payments increase significantly.

“We encourage any farmers or crofters, or others involved in Scottish agriculture, who are struggling with rising costs to please get in touch.

"Our team will take you through a straightforward application process and we might be able to help you in other ways too.”

Mr McVey said his team had spoken with older people living on their own who had been afraid to put their heating on due to concerns about costs.

“We know there will be many households out there who were managing, but with the cost-of-living crisis, increased home energy costs and increased input costs, financial pressure is growing.

“If you’re worried about rising energy costs or are already struggling to stay warm in your home, please don’t hesitate to contact RSABI about our Help for Heating support and enquire about the other support we offer."

He explained: “In cases where finances have become really difficult, we can also very quickly arrange a pre-paid debit card to pay for grocery shopping.

"We can also arrange purchases where household goods break down and people are struggling to pay for replacement items.”

The charity also offers financial support through an annual beneficiary scheme, where people in need who meet the support criteria receive regular payments to help top-up their income.

To apply or find out more information about the Help of Heating scheme visit the RSABI website, where a 24 hour webchat service is available.

To chat to a case officer, call the charity's freephone helpline on 0808 1234 555.