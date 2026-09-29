RSABI fundraising drive doubles £25,000 target to £50,000

- Alan Wiseman and Pauline Macmillan have highlighted the impact of RSABI’s Double the Difference campaign

A £25,000 fundraising target for Scottish agricultural charity RSABI has been doubled to £50,000 after every donation was matched by a longstanding supporter.

The charity’s Double the Difference campaign was backed by The Wiseman Family Charitable Trust, whose support meant every pound raised was effectively worth twice as much.

The idea came from Alan Wiseman, an Honorary Vice President of RSABI and a longstanding supporter of the charity.

Rather than relying on major fundraising events or physical challenges, the campaign was designed to encourage people to support RSABI in whatever way worked for them.

Donations came from individuals, families, community groups and organisations across Scotland and further afield.

Fundraising ranged from tractor runs and raffles to wedding favours and funeral collections.

One of the largest contributions came from the Tarland Arts & Recreation Team following this year’s T in the Tent event.

The team donated £4,000, which became £8,000 through the match-funding scheme.

Sarah Smith, one of the T in the Tent organisers, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the important work RSABI does for people in the Scottish agricultural community with our event and hope the money raised will help even more farming families across Scotland.”

The campaign also marked 25 years since RSABI launched its confidential helpline, which provides support to people working in Scottish agriculture during difficult periods.

Pauline Macmillan, Head of Fundraising at RSABI, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached our £25,000 target and to have raised £50,000 through this brilliant campaign.”

She said the matching arrangement had helped encourage people to take part in ways that suited them.

“Alan’s proposal was a really simple but powerful one, to give people the opportunity to support RSABI in a way that worked for them, while knowing that their donation would go twice as far.”

Macmillan said support had come from a wide range of people and organisations.

“We’ve been incredibly touched by the response, with donations coming from individuals, families, community groups and organisations, and in so many different ways.”

She also thanked the organisation behind the match funding.

“We are hugely grateful to The Wiseman Family Charitable Fund for making the match funding possible, and to Alan for coming up with such a fantastic idea.”

Macmillan said the £50,000 would help RSABI continue providing practical, financial and emotional support across Scottish agriculture.

“Most importantly, the £50,000 raised will help us continue supporting people across Scottish agriculture with practical, financial and emotional support when they need it most.”