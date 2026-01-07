RSABI highlights £400 heating support as winter weather hits farms

As heavy snow and freezing temperatures continue across northern Scotland, farmers are being urged to look out for one another and check on vulnerable neighbours as extreme winter conditions put pressure on rural communities.

Scottish agricultural charity RSABI has called on people to check in on those who may be elderly, isolated or struggling, while reminding the agricultural community that financial and practical help is available, including £400 Help for Heating payments for those worried about keeping their homes warm.

The prolonged cold spell has seen snow disrupt many areas, prompting farmers and crofters to step in to support their communities while continuing to care for livestock.

Alongside defrosting water troughs and working in hazardous conditions to feed cattle and sheep, many have been helping free snow-bound residents and reopen rural roads blocked by drifting snow.

One example is Orkney farmer Graham Tulloch, one of many across the country who have been working to clear roads locally, alongside farmers and crofters elsewhere who are helping members of the public cut off by the weather.

While these efforts have been widely praised, RSABI has highlighted that the ongoing freeze is also placing significant strain on farmers themselves. Frozen pipes, difficult access to stock and challenging working conditions are adding to the pressure at an already demanding time of year.

Carol McLaren, chief executive at RSABI, said the response from the farming community had been inspiring. “It is very heartening to see the ways that farmers and crofters are going above and beyond and supporting their communities during this period of extreme weather,” she said.

She said staying connected was vital as conditions continue. “With freezing temperatures and very difficult conditions expected to continue, the sentiment behind RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign is more vital than ever,” she said, adding that taking time to check in on someone “could lift someone’s spirits and perhaps do much more”.

Ms McLaren said even small actions could help people access support. “Making a quick phone call or sending a text message could also help raise awareness of the services we offer, including our support to keep homes warm via our Help for Heating payments of £400, particularly for those who are elderly or vulnerable,” she said.

RSABI is urging anyone in the agricultural community who is struggling, feeling isolated or concerned about a neighbour to get in touch as early as possible. The charity’s helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0808 1234 555, with a live webchat also accessible via its website.

Help for Heating payments are available to those in the agricultural community who may be worried about rising heating bills during the cold weather. RSABI is providing a minimum payment of £400 to help eligible individuals heat their homes.

Applications can be made by phone or through an online assessment tool, and RSABI said its case officers will support applicants through the process and can also help access wider financial and practical assistance.