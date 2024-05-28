RSABI initiative to provide health check - and haircut - to farmers

Scottish farmers and farm workers are being encouraged to get a free health check - and a haircut - as part of an initiative by charity RSABI.

Its 'Health Hut' will be set up NSA Scotsheep on 5 June at Aikengall Farm, near Dunbar, with it also offering farmers a free haircut.

RSABI's nurse Irene Scott will be taking blood pressures and other health tests, while also offering lifestyle advice.

And the Kilted Barber from Perth, Campbell Ewen, will be wielding his scissors during a “trimathon” taking place throughout the day.

RSABI's post-lambing 'MOT' for farmers follows a difficult spring and lambing season for many.

The initiative also aims to raise awareness of the wide range of support RSABI offers while encouraging farmers to take care of their wellbeing.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said: “Our MOT has a very serious message about the importance of farmers looking after themselves.

"Farmers are fantastic at helping other people in rural communities around the country but can sometimes forget to look after themselves properly.

"We hope our offer of a Scotsheep MOT will help to remind them of how important it is to take a break."

She added: “Time off the farm and away from work is vital for good mental health and a day like Scotsheep is also a great source of new ideas and we’re looking forward to seeing some great post-lambing haircuts too!”

The Health Hut will be located at stand 39, outside main building 3, across from the VIP/Sponsors’ Marquee.

A Health Hut roadshow is also planned for the summer shows and the RSABI nurses will also be in action at marts around the country.