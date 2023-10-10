RSABI launches festive Christmas cards to raise vital funds this winter

Scottish agricultural charity RSABI has launched a collection of farming themed greetings cards as part of its Christmas fundraising drive.

The first of its 2023 festive initiatives, RSABI has launched the collection of cards which are now available to purchase online.

The charity said the income raised from sales would provide it with vital funds to continue giving farmers financial, practical, and emotional support.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, highlighted the importance of supporting the charity’s services this winter.

“The run up to Christmas is a very important time for fundraising for RSABI," she said.

"We rely on the kind donations of our supporters, and income from initiatives like our Christmas card sales allows us to continue providing essential services to those in the farming community who may be struggling.

“Our thanks also go out to the team at Dumfries House for providing us with the bales and space to create our winter bale art to help launch our festive fundraising campaign.

"Our Christmas card launch is the first in a series of festive initiatives launching in the coming weeks.”

The charity is also calling for people looking to get ahead with gifting this Christmas to consider the gift of an RSABI Supporter Scheme membership, which will include a free #KeepTalking beanie hat worth £10.

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services.

Its free, confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 or through a confidential webchat service.