RSABI rolls out new app offering free mental health advice to farmers

A new mental health care app designed for farmers in mind will now be rolled out to a wider audience following a 12-month pilot project.

During the past year, farming charity RSABI has been working on the project with three YFCs - Biggar, Aberfeldy and Bell Baxter clubs.

As part of the trial, young farmers were offered free access to the service to aid mental health, in a first for UK agriculture.

The app, which is NHS digitally compliant, includes access to a live in-app chat feature with qualified therapists available at the touch of a button.

It also offers a range of supportive content, including resources on mindfulness, relaxation techniques and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

For those who need further support, in-app therapy is available with qualified in-house therapists available between 8am and 8pm to chat confidentially.

Subject to availability, RSABI is now offering people working in Scottish agriculture free access to the app.

Chris McVey, RSABI welfare manager, said the Thrive Wellbeing app is packed with a range of resources, and it is up to the user to decide which they want to use.

He said: "The aim is to help increase resilience and help people deal with stress as well as offering help with other mental health-related issues.”

Elizabeth Lerpinière, relationship manager at Thrive, which works with RSABI to provide support to Scottish farmers, said the app was a 'lifeline' for many.

“Our service provides people with access to instant support for their mental health, including ongoing sessions of therapy for those who need it.

"This can be a lifeline for people who are unable to access other mental health support services due to their location, opening hours, or simply having to wait too long to get the help they need.”

The app recently won a top award at the inaugural Scottish Agricultural Awards in Glasgow.