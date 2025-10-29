RSABI's Farmers' Lotto raises funds for rural support calls

A fundraising lottery launched just six months ago is already helping fund hundreds of emotional support calls to people in Scotland’s farming community.

RSABI, which provides emotional, practical and financial support to people working in Scottish agriculture, launched The Farmers’ Lotto earlier this year to raise vital funds for its frontline services.

The Lotto is now helping to finance RSABI’s outbound “friendship” calls — a lifeline service costing around £40,000 a year and growing as demand increases.

RSABI’s proactive calls tackle loneliness and isolation across Scotland’s rural communities, offering comfort and connection to those who may be struggling, particularly older people living alone.

Since its launch, the Lotto has seen strong and consistent engagement, with more than 400 players taking part weekly and an average of 900 tickets sold. So far, over 40 winners have claimed prizes — but the greater reward, RSABI says, is sustaining a vital service that helps people feel less alone.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at RSABI, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who’s supported The Farmers’ Lotto over the past six months.

"Thanks to our loyal players, the funds raised are helping to cover the cost of our outbound emotional support calls which reach hundreds of people every year and make a real difference in tackling loneliness.

"These calls offer a listening ear and help us stay connected with those who may be struggling, so every Lotto ticket sold helps us keep those conversations going.”

One family member of a call recipient said the charity’s work had made a huge difference to their loved one’s wellbeing: “When he came off the phone it was like a weight had been lifted. Just knowing that he’s not the only one who has experienced this helps massively… it was great to see him feeling more positive.”

A direct recipient added: “Thank you to RSABI for all the support over last couple of years. I was struggling so badly but your help kept me managing to put one foot in front of the other and I will be eternally grateful.”

To mark its six-month milestone, RSABI will give away a £100 Amazon voucher and first pick of its new branded merchandise to one lucky player in the Friday 31 October draw.

Players can win up to £25,000 for £1 a ticket, with smaller cash prizes available each week.