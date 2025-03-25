RSABI sets up Farmers' Lotto to help cover rising costs of services

A Farmers’ Lotto is being launched to generate a new income stream for a farming charity in order to help cover the rising costs of its services.

RSABI said the launch of the Lotto, which has its first draw on 5 April, would provide a new way to support its work.

Online tickets will cost £1 a week to be in with the chance of winning a jackpot of £25,000, as well as other prizes of £2,000, £250 and £25.

The year ahead is expected to be the charity’s busiest yet for providing important services, such as free counselling to farmers.

This is particularly true following the controversial autumn budget, uncertainty over government policy and rising costs.

As demand for its services grow, RSABI said the Lotto had been launched to generate a "vital" new income stream.

In 2024, the charity supported 750 families in Scottish agriculture, with a 49% increase in new clients during the year.

It said the funds raised by the Lotto would enable it to continue financial assistance to those who are unable to work due to age, accident, ill-health, or disability.

Perthshire farmer and comedian, Jim Smith, who is RSABI’s #KeepTalking ambassador, took part in a pre-lambing photoshoot on the farm to help launch the Farmers’ Lotto.

The charity is working with an expert third party provider, Gatherwell, to ensure the lotto adheres to high standards of good practice.

RSABI is also a member of The Lotteries Council which ensures that the lotto is compliant and trusted.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising at the farming charity, said the new idea was "innovative".

"We are pleased to have found a way which enables those playing to benefit, as well as helping to fund the lifeline services we are known for," she said.

“We are very lucky and grateful to already have a broad range of support from the agricultural community.

"We are looking forward to the lotto offering an alternative way to raise much needed funds for services that hundreds of families rely on.”

Farmers and others wanting more information on the RSABI Farmers Lotto or to purchase tickets can visit the charity's website.

Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours before the draw, but players can set up a direct debit for weekly play.