RSABI unveils 125,000km fitness fundraiser for 125th anniversary

RSABI has launched a 125,000km fitness fundraiser for its 125th anniversary, with funds raised to support Scottish farmers and farm workers.

Anyone who works in the Scottish agricultural community are being invited to get behind the charity's #Challenge125 initiative.

The fundraiser will get underway on 23 June, during the opening of the Royal Highland Show, and finish on 26 August, when the Great Glen Challenge is held.

The aim is for people of all ages and fitness levels to get fit, enjoy Scotland’s outdoors, and raise funds to support RSABI while clocking up kilometres to reach the target of 125,000km.

Fundraising activities could include cycling, climbing Munros, horse-riding, swimming, canoeing, running or walking – any challenge that is distance-related.

Participants can log their individual #125challenge with a page on the RSABI’s Enthuse fundraising platform.

The farming charity says prizes will be awarded for the top fundraisers and the most innovative challenge.

David Leggat, chairman of RSABI said: “Our 125th anniversary will be an extra special year with both the #Challenge125 and the Great Glen Challenge bringing everyone back together in a real spirit of community.

"We’re particularly pleased to welcome long-term supporters United Auctions as our 2022 sponsor for both events and look forward to working together on these fun and important fundraising initiatives this summer.”

George Purves, managing director of United Auctions added: “In RSABI’s 125th year we wanted to double down on our commitment in supporting the vital work they do for people in Scottish agriculture.

"As we begin to recover from the pandemic, these challenges offer a great way for people to reconnect with one another, boost health and wellbeing – and resilience."

Anyone interested in taking part in #Challenge125 and Great Glen 2022 events can visit RSABI's website for more information.