RSABI urges Scottish farmers to #KeepTalking and ask #AreEweOK?

Scottish farming charity RSABI is reminding farmers of the importance of checking in on each other during a busy, and often challenging, time of year.

In the latest of a series of initiatives behind its #KeepTalking campaign, RSABI is encouraging people to try find time, even during lambing, calving and sowing, to look out for each other.

Working with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), the charity is publishing social media posts highlighting the #KeepTalking message along with SAYFC’s AreEweOk? message.

The initiative, aimed at everyone involved in farming, features RSABI Trustee Carole Brunton, RSABI Health Hut nurse Irene Scott, and SAYFC Vice-chair Ally Brunton, with lambing shed artwork.

Over the past few days, the social posts have achieved a reach of over 150,000 on Facebook alone.

RSABI’s ongoing #KeepTalking initiative aims to encourage those living within Scottish agricultural communities to reach out and reconnect with loved ones, neighbours and relatives if feeling isolated or lonely.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI said: “It’s particularly important at this time of year for the farming community to stay connected and look out for anyone who may be struggling.

SAYFC has also been pushing its #AreEweOk? message

“We know there are some really tough days and that some people can find life difficult. Things can be hard and it is very easy to start to be overwhelmed when you are working flat out and not getting enough sleep.

“When we bottle things up, we start to lose perspective and we can blame ourselves for things that are not our fault, and it is therefore more important than ever to find time to talk with other people, and be kind to yourself too."

Penny Mongomerie, chief executive of SAYFC, added: “We know that this busy time of year, when there tend to be fewer events taking place and less socialising opportunity, can be really difficult and it is too easy to lose contact with each other.

"We’re pleased to be working with RSABI to remind people to check in on each other and support one another – whether via social media, phone calls or a quick visit when time allows."

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry.

Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555.