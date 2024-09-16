RSPB warns 'time is running out' to ensure Higher Tier CS schemes in place

The RSPB has warned the government that 'time is running out' to ensure the Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship schemes are in place.

The charity has said today (16 September) that it was concerned about the design and delivery of Higher Tier CS schemes amid ongoing launch delays.

Fears have also been raised that many older schemes which have helped boost wildlife and the environment are due to expire in the autumn.

"We must ensure that schemes that target some of our most cherished nature rich landscapes are made available as soon as possible and really deliver," said Alice Groom, RSPB head of sustainable land use policy.

"If the UK is going to deliver 30% of land in good condition for nature by 2030, it is going to need the Higher Tier schemes to do a lot of the heavy lifting, and time is running out."

The RSPB said that these schemes were critical in maintaining and restoring significant habitats for wildlife across England.

But farmers needed more certainty from Defra so that they could continue to deliver for nature in some of the country's most diverse landscapes.

With 1.5m hectares of habitat and nature rich farmland still managed under Higher Tier, unlocking the ‘win-win-wins’ for nature, climate and farmers would only be possible with sufficient financial support and tailored advice, the charity said.

The call follows recent research which demonstrated that the current agricultural budget is significantly less than what is required for farmers to help tackle the nature and climate crisis.

The RSPB, National Trust and the Wildlife Trusts concluded that increasing investment in nature-friendly farming to £5.9bn per annum across the UK was 'essential' to meet the targets.

As well as environmental goals, the three charities said this would "improve the resilience" of the UK farming industry.

Responding to this, the RSPB said today that there needed to be higher financial support for nature-friendly farming if farmers were to meet the legally binding nature and climate targets.

Ms Groom said: "Farmers need reassurance that they will be adequately supported in delivering positive change for nature, climate and long-term food security on their farms, especially across our most nature-rich landscapes.

"Now is the time to realise that ambition before the cost of inaction grows further."