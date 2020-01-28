RSPCA Assured suspends egg farm after activist occupation

A free range egg farm that supplies major retailers has had its licence suspended by the RSPCA after activists claimed to have exposed unacceptable standards.

Around 150 activists from animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) entered Hoads Farm on Monday (27 January).

They filmed and took photographs of the East Sussex farm, and then proceeded to demand the release of 100 hens.

Wearing protective gear, the activists were filmed carrying 50 hens out of the farm.







Before yesterday's incident, the Bristol-based group DxE carried out a six-month investigation which involved several visits.

They claim to have seen hens that were 'visibly infected'.

Responding to the intrusion, the farm, located near Hastings, said the activists had caused 'significant distress' to the birds.

It added that standards met European Union law and standards set by the food assurance label RSPCA Assured.

But the charity said it was 'appalled' by the footage and is now 'urgently investigating' the incident.

It has now suspended the farm, which is a major supplier to supermarket chains such as Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's.

“On any farm, it's important that any sick or injured animal receives attention quickly and that if any birds die their bodies are removed promptly,” RSPCA Assured explained.

“Any allegations of poor welfare issues on RSPCA Assured certified farms are taken extremely seriously, which is why we have suspended the farm's accreditation while we urgently investigate.”