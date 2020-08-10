RSPCA reminds dog walkers to take care around livestock

The farmer says he has lost six sheep from dog attacks and sheep worrying this year alone

The RSPCA is reminding dog owners and walkers of the importance of keeping their pets under control to avoid devastating attacks on livestock.

The call comes after three sheep were injured and two died following a dog attack in a farmer's field in the Runcorn area, Cheshire this month.

The sheep was spotted by a member of the public with an open wound on its back which was covered in dried blood.

The sheep was unable to stand and seemed very lethargic. Two other sheep had died and so far this year the farmer says he has lost six sheep from dog attacks and sheep worrying.







RSPCA inspector, Caren Goodman-James, who attended on 4 August, is now urging dog walkers to keep their dogs on a lead around livestock.

She said: “It is heartbreaking to hear that so many sheep have died as a result of dog attacks, which could have easily been prevented had the owners kept their dog on a lead and not let them run loose near livestock.

“Whilst the vast majority of people take care as a matter of course, sadly accidents can happen and even the most docile and obedient dogs can get distracted and excited by grazing animals.

"Ewes have been known to abort unborn lambs whilst under stress which is particularly tragic."

In more extreme cases, severe attacks can happen which have a devastating effect on the livestock, resulting in severe injury and death.

Dog owners should also remember that it is lawful for farmers to shoot a dog to protect their livestock.

Owners could also be prosecuted by police if their dog is caught worrying livestock.