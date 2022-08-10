Rugby Farmers Mart raises £9,000 for cancer charity after staff diagnosis

Donated Beltex X ewes have raised thousands of pounds for a cancer charity after a 'much-loved' Rugby Farmers Mart staff member was diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier this year, the mart's head clerk Sophie Mockler received the devastating diagnosis of stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Customers and staff wanted to raise money to support Sophie in her recovery and help others going through a similar experience, so the mart organised a charity auction to raise funds.

“Sophie has been a member of our team for 12 years, so, naturally, we want to help in any way we can,” explained Richard Ellis, company secretary.

“John Elkington, a sheep farmer and customer of RFM, kindly donated a Beltex X theave, which was auctioned off at our first sheep breeding sale at the end of July.”

?Sold on 29 July, the ewes passed through many hands, including the first bid from S Mason at £1,180, to contribute to the funds raised.

Totalling an impressive £9,023, the charity funds will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Currently three-quarters of her way through 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Sophie’s recovery has taken an unprecedented turn and she is now responding well to the treatment.

With a prominent ward at Stratford Hospital, where Sophie has received much of her treatment, nurses and doctors continue to support her with her recovery.

She has therefore chosen to give back to Cancer Research UK, and is hoping the money raised will be used to further fund the ward at Stratford.

Mr Ellis said: “The support has been incredible and the whole team at RFM is touched by the generous donations towards helping Sophie in her recovery, especially John Elkington, who donated the theave for the sale.

"It’s great to see Sophie’s recent improved response to treatment, which we very much hope will continue.

“There’s already enthusiasm to raise more money at the next breeding sheep sale, which takes place on Friday 26th August, with sheep already donated."