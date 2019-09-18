Rural and urban digital divide 'hinders' farm businesses, MPs say

Digital connectivity is now regarded by many as an essential utility, with many in rural areas struggling to do business without it

The digital divide between urban and rural areas continues to 'marginalise' communities and 'hinder' farming businesses, MPs say.

Despite significant improvement in both rural broadband and mobile coverage in recent years, it has 'only barely kept up' with increasing demand.

A new report from the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) has today (18 September) highlighted the digital divide.

This is in spite of the government's recognition that connectivity must be treated as a utility with the introduction of the broadband Universal Service Obligation (USO).







Meanwhile, a government commitment will also ensure the divide between urban and rural areas is not exacerbated through various funding initiatives.

However, given the continued challenges posed to rural businesses, MPs who sit on EFRA said it is not confident that the government has 'fully grasped the extent of the problem'.

The report states that the current specification for the USO is 'inadequate' and 'lacks ambition' for rural areas.

It adds that the USO is 'not truly universal' and its minimum speed of 10Mbps will be 'obsolete soon after introduction'.

While the report welcomes the ambition of the Prime Minister to deliver universal full-fibre broadband by 2025, it is sceptical as to whether this new target will be achieved without potentially controversial reforms.

In addition, report recommends a “rural roaming” solution is needed to tackle partial “not-spots” in mobile coverage in the absence of a forthcoming agreement between government and Mobile Network Operators.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the findings of the report confirm there is a 'real urban and rural digital divide'.

It said the divide will 'likely get worse' due to the arrival of 5G and full-fibre broadband.

CLA Deputy President, Mark Bridgeman said: “If mobile operators are to put in place a shared rural network, it must be more than aspirational and should have legally binding coverage targets.

“If this is not possible, then rural roaming needs to be imposed.

“For too long, those living and working in the countryside have been dealt a poor hand when it comes to connectivity, waiting for improvements which never seem to arrive.

“We need urgent action now.”