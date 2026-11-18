Bedfordshire Police have increased rural patrols following two cable thefts on consecutive days

Cable thieves have struck twice in Bedfordshire, prompting police to step up patrols around vulnerable rural utility sites and urge farmers and landowners to remain vigilant.

Bedfordshire Police are investigating a series of thefts targeting utility infrastructure, including two incidents reported on consecutive days last week.

The first occurred at a site on Luton Road in Charlton during the early hours of Wednesday, 11 November.

A second theft was reported on Cotton End Road in Wilstead at around 2am on Thursday, 12 November.

Officers have since increased patrols in remote areas, while detectives continue investigations to identify those responsible.

The incidents come as the latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £41.5 million in 2025, down 6% from £44.1 million the previous year.

According to the insurer's 2026 Rural Crime Report, the cost of rural crime in the East of England, which includes Bedfordshire, fell by 6% to £5.9 million.

Despite the overall decline, agricultural vehicle theft claims rose by 18% nationally to an estimated £8.3 million, highlighting the continuing financial pressures caused by rural crime.

Cable theft can also disrupt essential services, potentially affecting farms and rural businesses that rely on electricity, telecommunications and automated equipment.

However, police have not confirmed whether any agricultural premises were directly affected by the latest incidents or disclosed the estimated cost of the damage.

Detective Inspector Ben Searle, from Bedfordshire Police's Criminal Investigation Department, said: "Cable theft causes significant disruption to residents, businesses and essential services, and we remain committed to identifying and targeting those responsible."

He confirmed that officers were working closely with utility providers and neighbouring forces to share intelligence, identify offending patterns and prevent further thefts.

The force's Rural Crime Action Team is also carrying out additional patrols in vulnerable locations and raising awareness among rural communities.

With darker winter nights creating opportunities for offenders, farmers, landowners and residents are being encouraged to report suspicious vehicles or activity near isolated infrastructure.

Warning signs include vehicles visiting remote locations overnight, people acting suspiciously around cable networks and pumping stations, and damage to gates, fencing or locks.

Police have also urged the public to watch for large quantities of cable, copper or burnt cable sheathing being transported, stored or discarded.

"Information from the public is vital to these efforts," DI Searle said.

Anyone with information can contact Bedfordshire Police online or call 101. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.