Rural Britain 'at risk of being cut off' under BBC Freeview switch-off plans

Rural households could face being priced out of television under plans to scrap Freeview, campaigners have warned, raising fears that some of the most isolated communities may be left cut off.

The Countryside Alliance has warned over proposals by the BBC to switch off digital terrestrial TV by the mid-2030s, forcing households online to access its channels. For many in the countryside, that could mean paying hundreds of pounds a year for high-speed broadband.

The group says the move risks deepening a growing divide between urban and rural areas, where reliable internet access still lags behind. While broadband rollout has improved in recent years, gaps remain — with some remote areas still unable to support consistent streaming.

For those living in the countryside, television serves a far greater role than simple entertainment. It is often a primary source of news, companionship and connection, particularly for older residents or those living alone.

Sarah Lee, Director of Policy and Campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, warned: “Television is a crucial source of information and connection for many people in the countryside. Any move to an internet-only service before fast broadband is available to all rural households risks leaving communities behind.”

She added that the organisation is seeking to ensure rural voices are not overlooked in the debate. “The Countryside Alliance want to hear directly from rural people, so that we can make sure the government understands the real impact before any decisions are made. Please help us stand up for the countryside by answering our survey.”

The BBC’s proposal reflects a broader shift towards digital viewing, as more audiences move to on-demand and streaming services. However, campaigners argue that policy decisions must reflect the reality on the ground, not just long-term ambitions.

To build its case, the Countryside Alliance has launched a survey to gather evidence on how vital Freeview remains to rural households. It asks whether people rely on Freeview for news and entertainment, whether an internet-only service would affect them, and if their broadband is currently fast and reliable enough.

Respondents are also being asked whether Freeview should remain in place until rural broadband is fully accessible, and whether they would reconsider paying the licence fee if traditional TV services were withdrawn.

The findings will be used to press the government to consider the real-world impact of any switch-off — with campaigners warning that, without safeguards, rural Britain risks being left behind in the move to digital.