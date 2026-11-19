Rural leaders warn that Britain's working countryside is being overlooked as public attention focuses on nature and leisure

Britain's countryside risks becoming a 'rural museum', rural leaders warn, as new polling reveals just 9% of people primarily associate it with business and economic activity.

The More in Common survey of 2,000 people, commissioned by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) and Knight Frank, found that 67% primarily view rural Britain as a place for nature and wildlife.

Despite the CLA highlighting that rural areas have more entrepreneurs per head than cities, public perceptions remain heavily focused on the countryside's natural environment.

When asked what was most worth protecting, 60% of respondents chose wildlife and nature, compared with just 16% who prioritised businesses and jobs.

The CLA fears that viewing the countryside primarily as somewhere to visit or preserve could make it harder to secure support for new homes, business expansion and investment in rural communities.

CLA President Gavin Lane warned that the economic contribution of rural areas risks being overlooked.

"We don't want to be smiling waxworks in a rural museum, preserved for visitors to admire. We are entrepreneurs who want to grow, create jobs and build businesses Britain can be proud of."

The findings suggest that many people associate the countryside with leisure rather than the businesses and communities that depend on it.

When asked to describe rural Britain, respondents used phrases including "interesting walks", "somewhere to enjoy fresh air" and "a haven to escape to".

The polling also found that 45% believe rural communities should prioritise preserving their character, even where doing so could restrict economic growth.

The CLA is calling for planning policies that support business growth, greater access to affordable homes and action on inheritance tax pressures affecting farming families.

The survey also suggested gaps in agricultural knowledge, despite 55% of respondents saying they understood rural life.

Fewer than a quarter knew that most of Britain's food is produced domestically, while just 3% correctly identified that around 70% of the country's land area is used for agriculture.

Meanwhile, some respondents said aspects of countryside life would discourage them from visiting, with poor mobile phone reception putting off 27%, muddy conditions 16% and the inability to order a takeaway 11%.

However, despite the apparent disconnect between public perceptions and the realities of rural life, the findings also revealed strong support for farming.

More than three-quarters of respondents expressed favourable views of farmers, commonly describing them as hardworking, resilient and community-minded.

Eight in ten also supported increasing domestic food production, even if it meant higher prices for consumers.

Meanwhile, 52% opposed inheritance tax on farms where the financial burden could force families to sell land held for generations.

The CLA believes these findings demonstrate that public support for agriculture remains strong, despite limited recognition of the countryside's wider economic role.

Mr Lane said rural communities should be recognised not only for their landscapes and wildlife but also for the businesses, employment and food production they provide.

"Britain loves its countryside but sometimes forgets people must make a living in it. Behind the rolling hills and picture-postcard villages are farmers running businesses, employing local people and putting food on our tables."

The organisation argues that rural businesses need greater certainty to invest, alongside policies that make it easier for younger families to remain in the countryside.

It is urging ministers to address barriers to rural development through more affordable housing, planning reform and action on inheritance tax, arguing that stronger support is needed to keep countryside communities economically active.