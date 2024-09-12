Rural businesses slam 'unsound' Galloway national park proposals

Proposals for a new national park in Galloway have been criticised as being 'unsound' by farming and rural businesses in the region.

This is according to a survey of businesses by Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), which found an overwhelming lack of support for the new plans.

The region was chosen from a five-strong shortlist after a lengthy review of criteria, despite concern from rural and farming groups.

If given the official designation, Galloway will be the first national park in the UK in about 15 years.

Of the rural businesses, estates and farmers located within the proposed park boundaries, 91% told SLE they were opposed to the plans.

Amongst businesses in the wider south-west ‘ripple area’ around the proposed boundaries, opposition stood at 67%.

Concerns surround the potential impact on the planning process, an increase in bureaucracy, livestock worrying, rural crime and the possible consequences for local food production.

Stephen Young, director of policy at SLE, said: “What has become clear is that there is very little support from land-based businesses in Galloway and they are the ones who will be most affected by a new national park being formed.

“In our view, the unsound proposals fail to demonstrate how the creation of this national park will deliver positive outcomes for people, jobs and nature.

“There are already a number of designations in the area such as the biosphere and dark sky park plus organisations such as South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), all of which are delivering results for wildlife, the environment and the economy.

"Why a national park is needed on top of that, and where it will deliver where others cannot, is as yet unclear."

NFU Scotland recently said that the creation of a new national park was 'unacceptable', a view it said was supported by 93% of the union's members.

Vice president, Alasdair Macnab said: “I can reassure our farmers in the Galloway area that we will continue to support your opposition every step of the way.

“It is clear that existing parks have failed to make a positive contribution to farming and crofting.

"The consultation process now starting must be transparent, credible and inclusive – which it has not been in Galloway to date.”

In November, there will be a formal 12-week public consultation on the proposal.

It will look at the detailed arrangements for a national park, including its area, powers and governance.