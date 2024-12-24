Rural campaigners deliver farm produce to Chancellor Reeves

Rural campaigners have delivered a selection of traditional Christmas food staples – produced and procured from farms across Yorkshire – to the chancellor.

The delivery, made by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) which represents thousands of landowners, was sent to Rachel Reeves' Leeds constituency address.

It also included a letter from CLA President Victoria Vyvyan, with an invitation to meet in the new year as concern still continues over the planned farm inheritance tax changes.

CLA Director North Harriet Ranson visited Ms Reeves constituency office to deliver the letter, in addition to a food parcel containing festive foods grown across the county.

The letter reminded the chancellor of the calls made by farmers and rural business owners about the impact of inheritance tax reforms on their family businesses.

It also included an invitation to meet with the CLA President and a delegation of industry leaders to work together for a more prosperous future.

The CLA’s Director North, Harriet Ranson, said: “Today’s special delivery contained food which was produced and sourced from across Yorkshire.

"It recognises the hard work of our farmers and highlights the deliciously nutritious food they grow and livestock they rear. What better time to celebrate our farmers than around the food plates on Christmas day?"

She added: “My Christmas wish is that the chancellor would meet, listen and ultimately act on reversing her plans on inheritance tax to save our family farms and rural businesses.

"Doing this would be an incentive for growth in the rural economy, with an added bonus of generating more revenue for government in capital tax receipts.

“Our message to the chancellor is simple – ‘we are not your enemy’.”

The CLA also delivered a food donation to a foodbank in the Leeds area.