Rural campaigners raise concern over new private rented sector reforms

The government has 'seriously underestimated' the impact of new private rented sector reforms on rural businesses and communities, campaigners have warned.

The Renters’ (Reform) Bill, introduced to parliament this week, will abolish section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions in a move to empower renters to challenge landlords without fear of losing their home.

The new Bill also seeks to protect landlords, making it easier for them to recover properties when they need to.

Notice periods will also be reduced where tenants have been irresponsible – for example breaching their tenancy agreement or causing damage to the property.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said it was 'concerned' that the government had 'seriously underestimated' the reforms' impact on rural firms, "where employers often need to provide housing for their employees".

Amid a "serious shortage" of homes in rural areas, the body said the proposals "risk making it harder to rent a home, without making it easier to buy one".

CLA president Mark Tufnell said: “Everyone wants to see fairness in the private rented sector, where the rights and responsibilities of both landlords and tenants are balanced appropriately.

"In the absence of section 21 therefore, the courts must be properly resourced to ensure disputes can be resolved without undue delay."

The government will also bring forward legislation as part of the Bill to apply the Decent Homes Standard to the private rented sector for the first time.

The government said the aim was to give renters "safer, higher quality homes and remove poor-quality homes in local communities".

But the CLA warned the Decent Homes Standard was an "unnecessary repetition of existing legislation – which is still not being properly enforced by local authorities".

"It is right that the rare examples of rogue landlords and anti-social tenants are held to account for their actions," Mr Tufnell added.

"But it is important that this Bill does not become a breeding ground for divisive rhetoric about private landlords, who for the most part provide quality housing to millions of people.”