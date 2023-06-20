Rural campaigners urge NRW to reject new restrictions on shooting

Rural campaigners have demanded Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to reject new restrictions on shooting or risk the livelihoods of people in the countryside.

NRW issued a 12-week consultation in March outlining its intention to add pheasant and red legged partridge to schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act, thus putting them on par with invasive non-native species.

As part of the move, shooters would need to get a General Licence to release gamebirds and a specific licence to release them within 500m of protected sites, such as SSSIs.

Releasing gamebirds without the necessary licences would become an offence in Wales, which campaigners fear would in turn damage the rural economy.

The Countryside Alliance warned that NRW's proposal "amounts to a ban on the release of gamebirds through the back door".

The system would mean that it would only be possible to release gamebirds subject to the co-operation of the Welsh government and NRW.

Campaigners fear that the system of licencing would mean licences could be suspended at any time, which could disrupt a whole season’s shooting and make planning a season uncertain.

Over the last few months, campaign groups including the Countryside Alliance have highlighted the consequences the proposed licensing system would have on conservation and Wales' rural economy.

Over 12,600 people have signed and completed the group's e-campaign, which has been sent on to NRW.

Rachel Evans, director of Countryside Alliance Wales, said the Welsh government had "underestimated" how many communities benefited from game shooting.

"Welsh government have offered no plausible explanation as to why it wants to introduce draconian regulation to a sector which is only positive for rural communities, conservation, and the economy.

"This is an activity that takes place in rural areas but is also undertaken and appreciated by those living in urban areas, as has been shown by the large volume of responses from people living in towns and cities."

She added: "Once again there is a significant risk of reputational damage for Natural Resources Wales should they decide not to align with the substantial evidence provided.

"There is a lot at stake here for everyone, from politicians wanting to retain their seats to NRW and of course, the livelihoods of people across Wales."