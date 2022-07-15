Rural campaigners warn of wildfire risks as temperatures soar

As the UK faces another week of scorching temperatures above 30°C, rural campaigners are warning the public over the risk of wildfires.

The current heatwave is leaving grass and vegetation in bone-dry conditions perfect conditions for blazes to break out.

On 10 July, twenty firefighters spent several hours tackling two wildfires in an Essex woodland that covered about two hectares of woodland and shrubland.

Fires and huge plumes of smoke were reported on Salisbury Plain in southern England on Tuesday, while emergency services in Northamptonshire and Warwickshire said they had been called out to grass fires.

These are the first of a series of fires anticipated in the high UK summer temperatures, and they follow the blazes put out by over 3,000 firefighters in Portugal at the weekend as the country was hit by the extreme weather the UK now experiences.

Multiple early gorse fires also broke out in Northern Ireland across March and April 2022.

Now campaigners at the Countryside Alliance are highlighting the risk of wildfires, particularly the risk to farmland, wildlife and protected habitats, as well as the lives of people working in rural areas.

Their ability to start in rural locations, and under difficult conditions, is a threat that rural fire and rescue services have to be prepared for, the group says.

Sarah Lee, head of policy of the Countryside Alliance said: “Wildfires can have a devastating impact on farming, local communities, wildlife, and protected habitats.

"Remaining vigilant and cautious during this hot weather, as well as increasing awareness amongst those that want to enjoy our beautiful countryside is key to reducing risk.”

Advice for public

The Countryside Alliance has issued guidance and advice to the public to help prevent wildfires:

• Do not discard cigarettes.

• Please do not start fires or use BBQs as they frequently cause wildfires.

• Dispose of all litter appropriately.

• Do not release sky lanterns. Once released, there is no control over where they end up.

• If anyone finds themselves in a position where they encounter a wildfire that they are unable to bring under control safely, move to a safe location up wind and call the emergency service on 999 immediately, giving an accurate location of the fire.