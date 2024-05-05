Rural communities now 'politically homeless' after local elections

Rural communities are now 'politically homeless' for the first time in a generation, countryside campaigners have said following the local elections.

The council elections across England were seen as the last big test of public opinion before this year's inevitable general election.

Labour gained more than 180 council seats to take control of eight councils, with the Conservative Party losing over 470 councillors.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats and Greens won council seats in areas they say they will be targeting at the general election.

The Liberal Democrats made gains of 104 councillors, winning in areas such as Tunbridge Wells and Dorset.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents thousands of farmers and landowners, said it was no surprise to see shifting allegiances in the countryside.

“Rural communities feel unseen, they feel unheard, and for the first time in a generation, they feel politically homeless," said CLA president, Victoria Vyvyan.

“Tory losses demonstrate traditional loyalties no longer apply. The vote is there for the taking for the party willing to match our aspirations."

As the general election nears, the CLA, as well as other countryside campaign groups, are seeking radical ambition from political leaders.

These include new policies for increasing domestic food production, rural economic growth, tackling the rural housing crisis and bearing down on crime which frequently blights farmers.

According to the CLA, the UK's rural economy is around 19% less productive than the national average due to numerous barriers which slow down growth.

Ms Vyvyan went on to say that political stereotypes given to the countryside and farmers were "nonsense".

"We don’t give our votes for life, we lend them for five years, and this year the loan is up for renewal," she said.