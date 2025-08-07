Rural concern as Keir Starmer's local council plans to go vegan

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s local authority, Camden Council, is at the centre of a growing political row after announcing plans to adopt a fully plant-based catering policy – a move that has sparked backlash from rural campaigners.

Following pressure from vegan advocacy group Plant-Based Councils, Camden commissioned a report which concluded that offering only vegan food at council meetings and events would align with its "food mission."

The change is expected to be implemented next year, and campaigners have hailed it as a landmark moment. “This policy isn’t about telling individuals what to eat,” said Kush Naker of Plant-Based Councils.

"It’s about ensuring that our public institutions reflect the urgent need to shift toward sustainable, inclusive, and compassionate food systems.”

Camden would become the third London borough to adopt such a policy, joining Lewisham and Hackney, and adding to a national list that includes Oxfordshire County Council, Exeter City Council, and Calderdale.

But the move has been sharply criticised by the Countryside Alliance, who argue it undermines British farmers and limits consumer choice.

“Camden Council should instead be supporting British farmers who produce some of the most sustainable food in the world, regardless of whether it’s meat, dairy or vegetables,” said Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the organisation’s director of external affairs.

“There are also questions for the local MP and leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, who should clarify whether more Labour councils will be going vegan.”

The alliance has been campaigning against compulsory vegan catering in public institutions, urging councils to focus instead on sourcing local, British produce.

Ten local authorities – including Cornwall, Portsmouth, Rutland and Wiltshire – have passed motions in support of this approach.

Elsewhere, tensions have surfaced in councils that have already made the switch. Oxfordshire County Council has faced criticism for serving imported fruits like oranges and bananas, prompting allegations of hypocrisy and a review of its food strategy.

One Oxfordshire councillor admitted the current meals “have not been sourced locally, and do not promote sustainability or wholly reflect the policies set out in the food strategy which the council endorses.”