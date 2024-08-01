Rural crime cost nearly £53m in 2023 as GPS thefts surged

The cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year as thieves continue to raid farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

NFU Mutual’s new report, published today (1 August), reveals that rural crime cost increased by over £2 million in 2023 compared to the previous year,

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to NFU Mutual to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.

Intelligence shows thieves frequently target several farms in one night before moving locations to steal these highly valuable and portable kits, often revisiting farmyards weeks later to steal any replacements.

The high-tech equipment, typically costing over £10,000 a unit, is used to guide tractors and combine harvesters to improve accuracy.

Without it, farmers and agricultural contractors can face severe delays and disruption to harvesting and cultivating work.

Quad bikes and ATVs were also top targets for rural thieves, with thefts up 9% to an estimated £3.2m in claim costs reported to the rural insurer last year.

However, in a positive sign of the co-ordinated action against thieves, the total claims cost for agricultural vehicles thefts reported to NFU Mutual fell 9% to an estimated £10.7m in 2023.

Livestock theft remained high in 2023, at an estimated cost of £2.7m across the UK. Last year saw a spate of incidents where animals were butchered in fields.

And farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

Sharp rises in inflation in 2023 made farming equipment an attractive target for organised gangs and meant each theft cost the rural community more than in previous years.

But a co-ordinated response against crime saw a reduction in the number of agricultural vehicle claims reported to NFU Mutual.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said all the indications suggested rural crime was becoming more organised, sophisticated and determined in its nature.

She said: “While the overall cost of agricultural vehicle theft fell, thanks to co-ordinated efforts, it is concerning to see the value of GPS and ATV thefts continue to rise, with thieves turning to technology to scope out locations.

“Intelligence highlights these criminals often target several farms in one night before moving locations, then return weeks later looking to steal any replacements.

"It’s the unnerving feeling that criminals have boldly staked out and targeted farmyards and fields, often a few feet from the family home.

"It’s also living in fear of repeat attacks, knowing that thieves are always looking for new ways to target rural communities."

Rural crime figures fluctuated across the UK, with cost rises in Scotland (up 34.9% to £1.8m) and Wales (up 6.7% to £2.4m) while Northern Ireland saw a decrease (down 21.3% to £2m).

In 2023, NFU Mutual became a major funder of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU), which is staffed by police officers with experience in detecting and preventing rural crime.

Working with the NRCU, the insurer operates a team which shares claims data and insight, helps to identify areas at risk and finds theft patterns to assist recoveries.

This collaboration saw the National Construction and Agri Theft Team, which sits under the NRCU, seize £3.1m worth of stolen vehicles and machinery in 2023.

And in 2024, NFU Mutual has funded the UK’s first livestock theft officer at the NRCU to tackle this upsetting crime.