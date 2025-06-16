Rural crime costs fall as farmers and police fight back, report says

The financial toll of UK rural crime has dropped by over 16%, as coordinated crackdowns and community vigilance deliver real wins against serious and organised thefts targeting the countryside.

The figures, released in NFU Mutual’s latest rural crime report, highlight the growing success of united efforts between farmers and law enforcement in tackling rural crime.

Agricultural vehicle thefts, long a costly and disruptive issue, fell by 35% to an estimated £7m, while quad bikes and ATVs remained popular targets for criminals, their total theft cost dropped 16% to £2.7m.

The insurer points out that the very mobility and utility that makes such vehicles essential on farms also makes them particularly vulnerable.

Livestock theft remained a persistent threat, costing £3.4m in 2024. NFU Mutual notes that the scale and coordination behind these crimes is increasing, with some incidents involving 50 or more animals taken in a single raid.

These events often have severe emotional and financial consequences for farm families, the report, released on Monday (16 June), warns.

Meanwhile, the cost of dog attacks on farm animals fell by more than 25%, with losses valued at £1.8m, though the issue continues to pose a major risk to animal welfare and farming livelihoods.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “In recent years we’ve seen rural crime becoming increasingly organised, serious and persistent in nature.

"Although we must stay alert, it's encouraging to see that the estimated UK cost of rural crime dropped 17% to £44.1m as we continue to collaborate with industry and law enforcement to tackle this urgent issue."

While most regions saw significant drops in rural crime costs, Wales experienced an 18% increase, rising to £2.8 million.

Scotland saw the biggest reduction at 33%, followed by the Midlands with a 31% decrease.

Regional 2024 estimates include:

• East of England: £6.3m (-11%)

• Midlands: £8.1m (-31%)

• North East: £7.1m (-17%)

• North West: £2.9m (-11%)

• Scotland: £1.2m (-33%)

• South East: £7.1m (-20%)

• South West: £6.7m (-4%)

• Wales: £2.8m (+18%)

• Northern Ireland: £1.8m (-9%)