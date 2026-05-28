Rural crime falls to £41.5m but quad and livestock theft rise

Rural crime cost the UK £41.5 million last year, but NFU Mutual has warned that quad bike, ATV, agricultural vehicle and livestock theft are continuing to rise despite the overall fall.

The insurer’s latest rural crime report shows the total cost fell by 6% in 2025, down from £44.1m the previous year.

NFU Mutual said investment and closer collaboration between industry and law enforcement were helping to reduce overall losses.

However, the report warned that organised criminals continued to target farms, machinery and livestock.

Agricultural vehicle theft claims rose by 18% to an estimated £8.3m in 2025.

The cost of quad bike and all-terrain vehicle theft reported to NFU Mutual increased by 31% to an estimated £3.5m.

Livestock theft also rose sharply, increasing by nearly 30% to an estimated £4.5m.

Dog attacks on livestock continued to affect farms, with animals worth an estimated £1.95m severely injured or killed last year, up 10% on 2024.

NFU Mutual said quad bikes and ATVs remain attractive to organised criminals because they are portable, high-value and essential to many farm businesses.

The insurer said the rise was particularly concerning for farmers in upland areas, where the vehicles are often vital for day-to-day work.

The report also found signs that crime is changing how farmers operate.

A survey of 119 NFU Mutual agents found that 29% had seen farmers change practices or leave the industry altogether because of rural crime.

The same survey found that 91% believed rural crime was disrupting farming in their area.

Nearly eight in 10 agents said they knew farmers who had been targeted repeatedly.

The cost of GPS unit theft fell sharply, down 80% year-on-year to nearly £250,000.

NFU Mutual said the fall showed the value of equipment marking and stronger security measures.

The report also highlighted the impact of joint working between insurers, police and industry partners.

NFU Mutual said £9.3m worth of stolen agricultural vehicles and machinery was seized and recovered last year.

Nick Turner, chief executive of NFU Mutual, said the financial and emotional impact of rural crime remained significant.

“For more than 20 years, NFU Mutual has called for a stronger response to rural crime, and we know the financial and emotional toll it takes on farmers,” he said.

He said NFU Mutual had invested more than £500,000 in rural crime initiatives last year.

This included continued funding for the National Rural Crime Unit and the UK’s first dedicated livestock theft officer.

The insurer also worked with local police forces to install 13 automatic number plate recognition cameras across rural hotspots in England and Wales.

The cameras are intended to track suspicious vehicles and disrupt criminal activity.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said organised rural crime remained a serious threat.

“Rural crime is more organised than ever, with criminals prepared to go to extreme lengths, and 2025 proved no exception,” she said.

She said targeted investment and closer collaboration with law enforcement were helping to drive down the overall cost of rural crime.

“Yet targeted investment in rural crime fighting initiatives alongside industry collaboration with law enforcement is helping drive down crime, with our latest figures highlighting a 6% fall year-on-year to an estimated £41.5m,” Ms Binns said.

Despite this, she warned that rural crime continued to leave lasting damage on farm businesses and communities.

“The impact of rural crime extends beyond financial loss, undermining trust and connection, often leaving a trauma that can remain with farmers, their families and wider communities for a lifetime,” she said.

Ms Binns said the latest figures showed progress, but warned against complacency.

She said government, police, farmers, rural communities, insurers and manufacturers must continue working together to tackle organised crime in the countryside.

“We know the right legislation can make a significant contribution to protecting the countryside, and we continue to work with partners to support the development of strong, legal frameworks,” she said.

She added that proposed policing reforms must ensure rural crime teams receive fair resources and specialist support.

NFU Mutual said 90% of agents surveyed believed rural crime teams in their local areas needed more funding.

The report showed regional differences across the UK.

Northern Ireland saw the largest percentage increase, with rural crime costs rising 24% to an estimated £2.2m.

Scotland also recorded an increase, rising 14% to an estimated £1.4m.

Wales followed the overall UK trend, with costs falling 21% to an estimated £2.2m.

In England, the Midlands recorded the largest fall, down 21% to an estimated £6.4m.