Rural estates struggle to attract staff despite rising wages

Rural estates are facing a growing talent crisis — even as wages rise — with the battle to attract and keep skilled staff tougher than ever, according to a survey.

The vast majority (87%) of estates say attracting good staff is becoming harder, while nearly 60% report growing challenges with retention—a trend that persists even as average salaries climb across the sector.

“Employing the right people has never been more important,” said Alastair Paul, partner in Knight Frank’s rural consultancy, which published the report.

“However, a consistent theme over the last ten or so years of us publishing our estate staff salary survey has been the difficulty rural estates have attracting employees. This year’s instalment is no different.”

Base salaries have risen significantly, the report notes. Estate directors now command average salaries exceeding £103,000, while skilled farmworkers earn more than £34,000 on average.

Yet, despite these gains, many estates continue to rely on personal judgement to set pay levels, rather than adopting transparent benchmarking or structured review processes.

Formal bonus schemes also remain the exception rather than the rule: only 14% of estates reported operating one, with most bonuses awarded on an arbitrary basis rather than being linked to clear performance targets.

“There could be more structure placed around bonuses to ensure the best employees feel valued for their contribution to the business,” Mr Paul advised.

The report highlights the shifting profile of estate roles, with growing demand for professionals in tech-based and environmental positions, but competition for this talent is fierce.

Mr Paul added: “People with the right skills for these types of jobs are often in demand by other higher-paying or more ‘fashionable’ sectors that may have a greater appeal to younger workers.

“Clarity around estate purpose and values as well as their brand are key for potential new employees.”

Rural location remains a recruitment hurdle, particularly for younger professionals and families used to better transport links, schooling, and amenities.

"It is obviously impossible to change where an estate is," said Mr Paul. "But greater acceptance of hybrid working, which is still relatively uncommon in the rural sector, could help attract candidates from a much wider geographical area.

"Providing ongoing training, the opportunity to learn new skills and a clear focus on career progression will also be essential for competing with other sectors."

The survey also suggests that the value of tied housing—often a key part of rural employment packages—is sometimes under-recognised.

Nearly half of estates do not account for market rent when calculating accommodation value, missing an opportunity to better communicate the full value of the overall offer to staff.

“Given the ongoing rise in the freehold and rental value of rural homes, in particular, character cottages and other traditional dwellings, it is important that estates know the value of the benefits they are providing and their potential impact on their bottom line,” Mr Paul said.

Encouragingly, the report suggests estate employers are becoming more open to staff feedback: almost 60% said they would consider running a satisfaction survey.

Many also recognise that environmental and social values are increasingly important to prospective employees.

"We're seeing estates recognise that salary alone isn't solving their recruitment challenges," Mr Paul added.

"The professionals they need, particularly for environmental and technology roles, have options across multiple sectors. Success increasingly depends on presenting a clear value proposition that goes beyond pay.

"This means being more systematic about compensation structures and considering flexible working arrangements where appropriate, but also being clearer about the estate's purpose and the meaningful work on offer.

"We're helping clients think more strategically about their position in the job market—not just what they're paying, but how they're presenting themselves as employers."

The findings come at a time when estates are facing rising employment costs, including increases in minimum wage, National Insurance contributions, and potential changes from the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill.

The survey covered a broad mix of rural properties, with 76% traditional estates and input from farms, country houses, woodlands, and mixed landholdings. Most managed between 1,000 and 10,000 acres.