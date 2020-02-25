Rural groups call for end to lead shotgun ammunition

The move away from lead ammunition will safeguard the growing market for healthy game meat, rural groups say

A call has been made to end the use of lead and single-use plastics in shotgun ammunition for live quarry shooting within five years.

Nine shooting and countryside groups highlight how significant recent advances in technology have enabled the transition to take place.

For the first time, biodegradable shot cups for steel shot, with the necessary ballistics to ensure lethality, are available.

The move will benefit wildlife and the environment, and also safeguard the growing market for healthy game meat, according to the organisations.







Groups who have made the call include the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, British Game Alliance and Countryside Alliance.

A joint statement said: "The shooting community must maintain its place at the forefront of conservation and environmental protection.

"Continued development of non-lead shot and recyclable and bio-degradable plastics means the time is right for a complete transition."

They add that the five-year proposal allows for a smooth transition giving both the shooting community and the industry time to adapt.

“This is a significant announcement, but one the shooting community should not fear," the rural organisations said.

"British wildfowlers and other European countries have already moved away from lead without detriment to participation or performance.

“While tradition is important in shooting and should be defended where possible, so is evolution if we are to continue to maintain our position at the heart of the British countryside.

"Shooting has changed greatly over the years and this move is just the next step in that illustrious history."

The organisations are urging the shooting community to support the Gun Trade Association and cartridge manufacturers as they further develop ammunition for every situation involving live quarry.

The joint statement was issued by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation, British Game Alliance, Countryside Alliance, Country Land and Business Association, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, National Gamekeepers’ Organisation, the Moorland Association, Scottish Land & Estates and Scottish Association for Country Sports.