Rural groups criticise calls to make NHS Scotland meals vegan

Rural campaigners and Scottish politicians have hit back against calls by some GPs in Scotland to make all NHS Scotland menus entirely plant-based.

An open letter published in The Times which was sent to Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland, claimed that serving only plant-based meals would save millions of pounds and improve the health of those being treated.

It also claimed that giving patients meals containing red and processed meats was the equivalent of “distributing cigarettes in the pulmonary-care unit”.

Signatories included Alan Desmond, NHS consultant gastroenterologist and the GPs Nick Browne, Miriam Maisel, Olga Morton and Fiona Bullions.

It states: “At this time of health and climate crises, we, the undersigned, urge NHS Scotland to switch to vegan menus for patients in hospitals.

"Replacing meat, eggs, and dairy with vibrant vegan foods is vital if we are to protect the health of Scottish people and the planet.

“It is a dereliction of duty that meals offered in hospitals are often far from healthy and can even include red and processed meats, which are known to be carcinogenic.”

The letter claims that switching to vegan meals will help to “streamline menus”, adding: “Obesity rates in Scotland are among the highest in the world, putting people at particular risk of developing severe illness or dying as a result of Covid-19.

But rural campaigners have urged NHS Scotland to source produce from local, Scottish farmers instead.

Jake Swindells, director of the Scottish Countryside Alliance said: “ NHS menus should be open to all and not discriminate against the vast majority of people that consume meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

"It is disingenuous for those with alternative dietary preferences to use genuine concerns about climate change and unhealthy cooking methods which could equally apply to processed plant-based meals, to push their agenda.

"NHS Scotland should be sourcing sustainable local produce from Scottish farmers, thereby enhancing our countryside and reducing mileage from field to plate.”

He added: “ As well as this, NHS Scotland should consider the benefits of using more game meat in its menus too. As well as being incredibly low in fat and cholesterol it is also very sustainable”.

Game is already set to be served to patients at a number of hospitals in England as part of a trial scheme to broaden the choice of healthy dishes. These will include meals prepared using pheasant, partridge and venison.

Speaking to The Times, Rachael Hamilton, the Scottish Conservative’s rural affairs spokeswoman, labelled the demand “deeply irresponsible”.

“This does nothing to help the debate surrounding tackling our climate emergency,” she said, pointing out that many vegan products might “actually require more air miles to import”.