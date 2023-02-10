Rural households begin receiving £200 energy bill support

The government has started to issue £200 payments as part of its energy bill support package for rural households and businesses off the gas grid.

Households across Britain who don’t use mains gas for heating will start receiving £200 towards their energy bills as the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) scheme launches.

Nearly 2 million households who use alternative energy sources such as heating oil, biomass and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to warm their homes will receive the support.

The vast majority, including many homes in rural areas, will get it automatically through their electricity supplier as a credit on their bill throughout February.

Meanwhile, energy suppliers have also started to make payments to businesses and both public and voluntary sector organisations that use alternative fuels to heat their buildings.

A credit of £150 will be provided to eligible customers across the UK through the Non-Domestic Alternative Fuel Payment scheme (ND-AFP).

Suppliers will deliver this support up to 10 March, with most customers expected to receive it later this month, the government said.

Minister for Energy and Climate, Graham Stuart said: "We’re getting support to those remaining few that are off the gas grid and most difficult to reach.

"I am determined to see households and businesses of all stripes protected from global pressures this winter – whether that’s those living in a houseboat, park home or operating a rural hospital or school.

"That’s why we are kicking off payments of £200 to households using alternative fuel to heat their homes today - while businesses and organisations using alternative fuels will receive a boost of £150 in the coming weeks."

Ministers have also warned households to stay vigilant to scams and only to enter their details on the government’s gov.uk website, which will provide all official communications, if applying for support.