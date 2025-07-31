Rural landowners key to fixing UK housing material crunch

As the UK ramps up housebuilding, a hidden roadblock is emerging—a critical shortage of raw materials—putting farmers and landowners in a prime position to unlock untapped mineral wealth beneath their feet.

According to William Gagie, partner and head of minerals at Fisher German, the solution could lie in the British countryside.

“Bricks and mortar may build the houses,” said Mr Gagie, “but it’s the countryside, and landowners in particular, that could hold the key to solving the UK’s housing ambitions.”

Each new home requires around 200 tonnes of essential construction minerals—sand, gravel, crushed rock and aggregate.

To meet the current housing target alone, more than 300 million tonnes of material would be needed, excluding what’s required for infrastructure and commercial development.

Yet, a new report by specialist research firm BDS has revealed a worrying trend: a 7% drop in consented aggregate reserves across Britain since December 2021.

Replenishment rates for sand and gravel extraction currently sit at just 61%, indicating that minerals are being consumed far faster than they are being replaced.

Some regions, such as the South East, are already seeing supply levels reach dangerously low levels, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of the building boom. But this supply squeeze presents a unique opportunity for the rural economy.

Many farmers and landowners may be unknowingly sitting on dormant, mineral-rich land. Previously overlooked due to planning or technical challenges, these sites could now be viable thanks to advances in extraction technology.

Compact washing systems, mobile screening plants and more sustainable processing techniques have significantly reduced the capital and environmental costs of mineral recovery.

As demand surges and planning approvals lag behind, landowners are being encouraged to reassess the mineral potential of their properties.

“There are early-stage conversations to be had with mineral operators,” said Mr Gagie, “potentially leading to long-term income streams. It’s also an opportunity to revisit past planning refusals, with new technology and policy needs in mind.”

Fisher German advises landowners to start by commissioning geological and commercial reassessments of their land, and then engage with mineral consultants and local planning authorities to evaluate how their land fits into future development frameworks.

Alternative arrangements such as lease agreements or joint ventures may offer attractive options for landowners who want to retain ownership while unlocking new sources of revenue.

Mr Gagie concludes: “Now is the time for landowners to get ahead of the curve, before the demand surge fully materialises and reserve competition intensifies.”