Rural Payment Agency staff to strike from 13 December

Staff who work at the Rural Payment Agency's (RPA) will strike from 13 December, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) has confirmed.

The PCS, which represents workers employed by government departments, is asking for a 10% pay increase, better job security and no slashes to redundancy terms.

Within the RPA, 91% of union members voted for strike action on a 73% turnout, well above the required legal threshold of 50%.

Union members in RPA's customer service are being asked to take strike action from 13 to 23 December 2022 and then again from 3 to 13 January 2023.

The initial phase of strike action will cover the RPA's customer service centre, with the PCS saying it will have a "significant impact on employers’ operations and the government".

"We believe this will have a major impact on the employer’s ability to administer the work of the Rural Payments Agency at a critical time of year," a PCS spokesperson said.

"We received a positive result for strike action in many areas of the civil service, including the Rural Payments Agency."