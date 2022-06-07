Rural policy expert awarded OBE in Platinum Jubilee honours list

Professor Janet Dwyer from the Countryside and Community Research Institute (CCRI) based at University of Gloucestershire has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee honours list.

The Professor of Rural Policy and a former director of the CCRI received the award for her services to rural research over more than three decades.

In 2021, she achieved a lifetime ambition of being elected as President of the UK Agricultural Economics Society, one of the world's leading associations of professional and academic agricultural economists.

Commenting on the award, she said: “I hope my award helps to inspire other researchers, particularly younger colleagues, to understand and recognise the impact and significance that their work can have.

“I have developed a keen interest in supporting and developing impactful research and fostering a strong research culture and environment, with colleagues at the University and the CCRI.”

Director of the CCRI between 2013 and 2021, Professor Dwyer has undertaken rural research for more than 35 years, beginning with her PhD examining the contrasting impact of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) on rural conservation in Wales and Normandy.

She managed a series of evaluations on the performance of agri-environment schemes, seeking to influence the path of CAP reform in a more environmentally-friendly direction, while working at the Countryside Commission between 1991 and 1998.

Working at the Institute for European Environmental Policy from 1998-2002, she undertook numerous evaluations of agri-environment and rural development policies.

These enabled European and UK policymakers better understand how their programmes were experienced by farmers and rural communities across Europe.

Professor Dwyer moved to the CCRI at the university in 2002, where she has continued her work in policy analysis and development, embracing research on social and environmental sustainability and resilience in the agri-rural domain.

Currently, she is working on UK rural enterprise and innovation in the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise programme, as well as advising the government of Malta on their future agriculture and rural policy.

She also advises Green Alliance, the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission and Defra on rural and agricultural issues, and is a Director of Rural England CIC.